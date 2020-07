Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy 2 story condo with one huge bedroom upstairs and kitchen, living room downstairs. NNo washer and dryer connections but public laundry room is just across the street. $50 application fee per person over 18. Credit and background check performed. No eviction, breaking lease record and no criminal background. Income must be at least 3 times of the rental amount. Tenant pays all utilities. Water is $43 per person per month.