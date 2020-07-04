4565 Thunder Road

Amenities

Austin Stone ranch style near LBJ, North Dallas Tollway in the Galleria business district and private schools. This 1950 vintage home has been superbly updated featuring large rooms, huge kitchen, private master suite with own sitting area, and an exceptionally large yard,pool and deck for family and friends to gather. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cook top, stainless farmers sink, abundance of custom cabinetry. Bedroom 4 could be a study or nursery as it's near master suite. Master suite with custom closet, large contemporary bath. Solarium for indoor play on rainy days. Weekly pool service and seasonal lawn care provided. $3800 per month without pool and lawn care. $4500 per month short term.