4565 Thunder Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:50 AM

4565 Thunder Road

4565 Thunder Road · No Longer Available
Location

4565 Thunder Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Austin Stone ranch style near LBJ, North Dallas Tollway in the Galleria business district and private schools. This 1950 vintage home has been superbly updated featuring large rooms, huge kitchen, private master suite with own sitting area, and an exceptionally large yard,pool and deck for family and friends to gather. Kitchen features granite counter tops, gas cook top, stainless farmers sink, abundance of custom cabinetry. Bedroom 4 could be a study or nursery as it's near master suite. Master suite with custom closet, large contemporary bath. Solarium for indoor play on rainy days. Weekly pool service and seasonal lawn care provided. $3800 per month without pool and lawn care. $4500 per month short term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4565 Thunder Road have any available units?
4565 Thunder Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4565 Thunder Road have?
Some of 4565 Thunder Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4565 Thunder Road currently offering any rent specials?
4565 Thunder Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4565 Thunder Road pet-friendly?
No, 4565 Thunder Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4565 Thunder Road offer parking?
Yes, 4565 Thunder Road offers parking.
Does 4565 Thunder Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4565 Thunder Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4565 Thunder Road have a pool?
Yes, 4565 Thunder Road has a pool.
Does 4565 Thunder Road have accessible units?
No, 4565 Thunder Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4565 Thunder Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4565 Thunder Road has units with dishwashers.

