4520 Cowan Avenue

Adorable open-concept bungalow with quartz countertops that's move-in ready! All beautifully redone in current neutral colors, this wonderful home features newly refinished hardwood floors, all new windows, AC, recessed lighting, water heater, tile in wet areas and a new 30-year roof. Flexible floorplan, master could easily be a second living area! Bathroom has quartz countertop, designer tile surround and flooring. Large bedrooms and rear yard. Conveniently located just steps from Inwood Village, The Dallas North Tollway, and Love Field!