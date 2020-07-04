All apartments in Dallas
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4520 Cowan Avenue
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:30 PM

4520 Cowan Avenue

4520 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4520 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable open-concept bungalow with quartz countertops that's move-in ready! All beautifully redone in current neutral colors, this wonderful home features newly refinished hardwood floors, all new windows, AC, recessed lighting, water heater, tile in wet areas and a new 30-year roof. Flexible floorplan, master could easily be a second living area! Bathroom has quartz countertop, designer tile surround and flooring. Large bedrooms and rear yard. Conveniently located just steps from Inwood Village, The Dallas North Tollway, and Love Field!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4520 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4520 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4520 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4520 Cowan Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4520 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4520 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4520 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4520 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4520 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4520 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4520 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4520 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4520 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4520 Cowan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4520 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4520 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4520 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4520 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

