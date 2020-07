Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This pristine and well cared for traditional brick home sits on an elevated, heavily treed lot and is ready for new occupants. Inside you will find hardwood floors throughout, updated fixtures, lots of windows in each room and plenty of closet space. Detached 2 car garage is spacious and allows for plenty of storage. Applicants to verify schools, measurements, etc.