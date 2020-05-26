4501 Gilbert Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful duplex completely updated in June 2018 located in a great neighborhood! Renovated kitchen has quartz countertops, new cabinets and a brand new Samsung stainless appliance package with a window over the sink with an outside view. Other features are the refinished hardwood floors which were updated in June 2018 and the full size washer and dryer located outside the kitchen back door. This downstairs unit is a two bedroom plus study and has two dining areas and a designated parking area. Only one block from Highland Park, this home is within walking distance to Whole Foods and other popular shops and restaurants and with a park conveniently located across the street!