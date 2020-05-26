All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

4501 Gilbert Avenue

4501 Gilbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4501 Gilbert Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful duplex completely updated in June 2018 located in a great neighborhood! Renovated kitchen has quartz countertops, new cabinets and a brand new Samsung stainless appliance package with a window over the sink with an outside view. Other features are the refinished hardwood floors which were updated in June 2018 and the full size washer and dryer located outside the kitchen back door. This downstairs unit is a two bedroom plus study and has two dining areas and a designated parking area. Only one block from Highland Park, this home is within walking distance to Whole Foods and other popular shops and restaurants and with a park conveniently located across the street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have any available units?
4501 Gilbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have?
Some of 4501 Gilbert Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Gilbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Gilbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Gilbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Gilbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Gilbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Gilbert Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 4501 Gilbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4501 Gilbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Gilbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Gilbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.

