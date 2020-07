Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT NEWLY REMODELED 3 BED, 2 BATH CARUTH TERRACE HOME, BLOCKS FROM MOCKINGBIRD & 75. LARGE OPEN DEN & DINING AREA, CLOSED STUDY OR OFFICE FACES BACKYARD. DEN FACES WONDERFULLY SPACIOUS BACKYARD WITH PATIO AND TRELLIS. REMODELED MASTER BATH. JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN, SMU AND DART RAIL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. WONDERFUL HOME! $50 APPLICATION FEE. DEPOSIT IS EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT. PETS OKAY WITH OWNER APPROVAL