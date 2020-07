Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Move-in ready! Upgraded flooring, fresh paint, all appliances available, open concept for those family gatherings, washer and dryer connections, close and screen back patio. The home has a big backyard for entertainment. Come and enjoy the home style feel and get away from the multi family congestion. Lots of parking space, close to schools, shopping areas, I-30 and other major highways. Minutes from downtown Dallas. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and gas utilities.