Dallas, TX
4414 CAPITOL Avenue
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:10 AM

4414 CAPITOL Avenue

4414 Capitol Avenue · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

4414 Capitol Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming single story well maintained wood framed house with fenced back yard. Hardwood floors, master bedroom has new vinyl plank flooring and ceiling fan. Living room has mock fireplace and paneled walls, central electric heat and window unit air condition. Small room that could be used for a study or nursery. Full size washer and electric dryer connection in utility room. Tenant pays water & electric only. Application fee of $50 for each person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have any available units?
4414 CAPITOL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have?
Some of 4414 CAPITOL Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4414 CAPITOL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4414 CAPITOL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 CAPITOL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue offer parking?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have a pool?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 CAPITOL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 CAPITOL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

