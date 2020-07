Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location is Key! 3 Minutes to Uptown with Privacy!Updated Duplex 2Bdrm 1Bth 1Cr Grg.Open Living&Dining Area.Updated Ktchn with Dishwasher,Elctrc Range,Frig & Stackable Washer&Dryer included.No Extra charge for washer&dryer.Bedrooms & Bathroom Upstairs. Large Private Backyard. Enjoy Ultimate Privacy as this is the only home on Atoka St. You have plenty of unrestricted parking in front. Water & Alarm Srvc included. Tenant pays Electric.