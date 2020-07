Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard

Santa Barbara Mission style corner unit with tile roof, creamy stucco, and Kolbe wood windows with divided light. Travertine entry & spacious living dining combination. Travertine Master bath & custom mirrors. Private terrace off Master. COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES including washer and dryer. Viking appliance package. Private courtyard with iron gate. One of a kind condo in N Oak Lawn, convenient to restaurants, shopping, and Whole Foods.