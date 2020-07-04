All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4330 Mckinney Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4330 Mckinney Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:58 AM

4330 Mckinney Avenue

4330 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4330 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the ultimate, Uptown location for the best restaurants, shops, & bars that are only steps away from your home. Two bedroom townhome, with marble entry and 1 bed & bath located on the 1st level. Open Floorpan with granite, SS appliances including wine fridge, hardwoods, & island. Living area with tons of natural light and a gas fireplace. Balcony & Oversized Master Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a sitting area, and walk in closet. Unit is available May 3rd or later and tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4330 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4330 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4330 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gabriella
770 Cantegral Street
Dallas, TX 75204
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
The Trellis At Lake Highlands
9707 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
Harvard Square Apartments
6050 Ridgecrest Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Churchill On The Park
7601 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University