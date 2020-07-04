4330 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is the ultimate, Uptown location for the best restaurants, shops, & bars that are only steps away from your home. Two bedroom townhome, with marble entry and 1 bed & bath located on the 1st level. Open Floorpan with granite, SS appliances including wine fridge, hardwoods, & island. Living area with tons of natural light and a gas fireplace. Balcony & Oversized Master Bedroom on the 3rd floor with a sitting area, and walk in closet. Unit is available May 3rd or later and tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.