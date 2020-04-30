4330 Bonham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator game room parking garage new construction

Try before you buy! This newly built home is available for lease or purchase. The unique floor plan offers ELEVATOR access to second story game room and 4 bedrooms including a fantastic master suite with balcony! The builder has delivered a fantastic kitchen with extra storage and prep space, dual laundry rooms-one up and one down, a wet-bar and covered patio in the backyard. Extra attention to window placement offers privacy from neighbors while capturing greenery of mature trees. It's easy to tour this home both in person or virtually. Contact agent for VIDEO that takes you inside! Market conditions are optimal for Buyers, check the For Sale listing for more photos.