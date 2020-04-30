All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:09 AM

4330 Bonham Street

4330 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Bonham Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
new construction
Try before you buy! This newly built home is available for lease or purchase. The unique floor plan offers ELEVATOR access to second story game room and 4 bedrooms including a fantastic master suite with balcony! The builder has delivered a fantastic kitchen with extra storage and prep space, dual laundry rooms-one up and one down, a wet-bar and covered patio in the backyard. Extra attention to window placement offers privacy from neighbors while capturing greenery of mature trees. It's easy to tour this home both in person or virtually. Contact agent for VIDEO that takes you inside! Market conditions are optimal for Buyers, check the For Sale listing for more photos.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Bonham Street have any available units?
4330 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Bonham Street have?
Some of 4330 Bonham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4330 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 4330 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 4330 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4330 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Bonham Street have a pool?
No, 4330 Bonham Street does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4330 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.

