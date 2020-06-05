All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4327 Holland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4327 Holland Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:14 PM

4327 Holland Avenue

4327 Holland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4327 Holland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This cozy, completely renovated condo, is located in a secluded corner on the first floor. Nestled in the heart of Oaklawn, the inviting open floor plan provides a spacious atmosphere. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom opens to a private patio with a view to a manicured lawn and shade tree. Assigned parking space in front of gated entry. Don't let this one slip away! Make an appointment today. Pictures coming soon. Pets are case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4327 Holland Avenue have any available units?
4327 Holland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4327 Holland Avenue have?
Some of 4327 Holland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4327 Holland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4327 Holland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4327 Holland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4327 Holland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4327 Holland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4327 Holland Avenue offers parking.
Does 4327 Holland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4327 Holland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4327 Holland Avenue have a pool?
No, 4327 Holland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4327 Holland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4327 Holland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4327 Holland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4327 Holland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southside on Lamar
1409 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Halston
8850 Ferguson Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75214
The Positano 55+
2519 John West Road
Dallas, TX 75228
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Cedarbrook
3750 Rosemeade Pky
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University