4327 Holland Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy, completely renovated condo, is located in a secluded corner on the first floor. Nestled in the heart of Oaklawn, the inviting open floor plan provides a spacious atmosphere. Kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless appliances. The master bedroom opens to a private patio with a view to a manicured lawn and shade tree. Assigned parking space in front of gated entry. Don't let this one slip away! Make an appointment today. Pictures coming soon. Pets are case by case basis.