Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4316 Harvest Hill Road

4316 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 2Bath 2-car covered carport. Lrg Living room; Gas Log FP; Dining has built-in dry bar-buffet. Bright Morning Room off Kitchen w built-in desk & bookcases could be Breakfast Rm,Office or 2nd Living area. Newish appliances,ceramic tile in Kitchen. Open back patio; Private courtyard. Storage & cabinets galore! Ceiling fans; walk-in closets; built-ins, Security; Storage room in carport. Lawn care included. Sq.Ft & room measurements are approximate. New SS refrigerator with ice maker, New Dishwasher and New carpet in bedrooms. All new sink fixtures throughout. All new toilets. Pets are on a case by case basis. Wonderfully refurbished place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
4316 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have?
Some of 4316 Harvest Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Harvest Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Harvest Hill Road offers parking.
Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Harvest Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
No, 4316 Harvest Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4316 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Harvest Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

