4316 Harvest Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 2Bath 2-car covered carport. Lrg Living room; Gas Log FP; Dining has built-in dry bar-buffet. Bright Morning Room off Kitchen w built-in desk & bookcases could be Breakfast Rm,Office or 2nd Living area. Newish appliances,ceramic tile in Kitchen. Open back patio; Private courtyard. Storage & cabinets galore! Ceiling fans; walk-in closets; built-ins, Security; Storage room in carport. Lawn care included. Sq.Ft & room measurements are approximate. New SS refrigerator with ice maker, New Dishwasher and New carpet in bedrooms. All new sink fixtures throughout. All new toilets. Pets are on a case by case basis. Wonderfully refurbished place to call home!