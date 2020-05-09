All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:07 AM

4315 Harvest Hill Road

4315 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 2 story Duplex has been completely renovated. Totally new kitchen new cabinets, counters, appliances. All 3 bathrooms were updated as well. New wide plank flooring downstairs and in all baths. 1st floor has large formal living-dining room with fireplace, large open kitchen with breakfast bar adjacent to 2nd living area with access to patio, half bath, large entry closet, laundry room and under stairs storage. Large master suite has 2 closets, dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are spacious with ample closets. 4th bedroom could be Study. New windows throughout, nice large fenced yard, 2 car detached over sized garage too ** TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF MOVED IN BY MAY 31, 2020 **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
4315 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have?
Some of 4315 Harvest Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4315 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4315 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4315 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4315 Harvest Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4315 Harvest Hill Road offers parking.
Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4315 Harvest Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
No, 4315 Harvest Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 4315 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4315 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4315 Harvest Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

