4310 Buena Vista Street

Urban walkability at its finest. Directly across the street from the Katy Trail & 3 blocks from popular Knox Street and Uptown. Light & bright. Perfectly maintained w stylish touches thru-out. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, ss appliances & ample storage. Large patio on ground floor & small balcony off second-story kitchen-living area. New carpet in beds and hall. Hardwood floors on the main level. Nook on main level for desk space. Large tandem 2 car garage. Guest parking spots very close.