Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

4310 Buena Vista Street

4310 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Urban walkability at its finest. Directly across the street from the Katy Trail & 3 blocks from popular Knox Street and Uptown. Light & bright. Perfectly maintained w stylish touches thru-out. Open kitchen with granite counter-tops, ss appliances & ample storage. Large patio on ground floor & small balcony off second-story kitchen-living area. New carpet in beds and hall. Hardwood floors on the main level. Nook on main level for desk space. Large tandem 2 car garage. Guest parking spots very close.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4310 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4310 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4310 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

