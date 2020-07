Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Outdoor Patio!!! Offered for lease, an immaculately remodeled One bedroom residence in a great walkable area of Oak Lawn. We are just finished completing a gut out transformation of this 60s era property. Features include multi-point recessed lighting, beautiful new kitchen with Quartz countertops and a full suite of Stainless appliances, all new bath with designer tile and decorative vanity, large walk-in closet, grey washed wide plank flooring throughout, ceiling fans, washer dryer.