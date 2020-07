Amenities

Available for move in April 20th. Great location near Love Field with spacious kitchen opening to living room. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom with stand-up shower and separate tub. Second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Spacious and private fenced-in back yard with covered outdoor space, sprinkler system, 1 car garage and storage room.