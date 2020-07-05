4242 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern condo designed by AIA winning architect, Ron Womack. Spacious one bedroom, one and a half bath loft style home. Ease of living with great walkability to shopping, dining, Katy Trail, West Village and Knox. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and abundant storage. Second level master suite with custom built ins, open loft design and en suite bath complete w new tile and washer dryer included. Oversized, Assigned covered parking spot is located steps from the front door. Property features courtyards for entertaining. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit