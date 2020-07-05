All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4242 Buena Vista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4242 Buena Vista Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:21 PM

4242 Buena Vista Street

4242 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4242 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern condo designed by AIA winning architect, Ron Womack. Spacious one bedroom, one and a half bath loft style home. Ease of living with great walkability to shopping, dining, Katy Trail, West Village and Knox. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances and abundant storage. Second level master suite with custom built ins, open loft design and en suite bath complete w new tile and washer dryer included. Oversized, Assigned covered parking spot is located steps from the front door. Property features courtyards for entertaining. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4242 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4242 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4242 Buena Vista Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4242 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4242 Buena Vista Street is pet friendly.
Does 4242 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4242 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4242 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 Buena Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4242 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4242 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4242 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford at Bellmar
7879 Riverfall Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Neo Midtown Apartments
14181 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Luna Apartments
8081 Marvin D Love Freeway
Dallas, TX 75237
The 23
2370 Victory Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University