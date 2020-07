Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

All of the right ingredients: location...condition...price... Immaculate 50's ranch bungalow with gleaming hardwood floors, sun drenched rooms with large windows, generous sized eat in kitchen, easy access with circle drive and parking for two off of the alley. Great curb appeal and in the heart of shopping, restaurants and award winning Mockingbird Elementary. Fenced back yard with large patio and storage building. NO PET PLEASE.