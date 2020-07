Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED! Short Term lease available! Desirable Preston Hollow area completely renovated and ready for move in. 3 bed, 2 bath with clean lines perfect for contemporary living. Kitchen and bath renovated 2016. Large backyard with low maintenance landscaping, beautiful pool and mature trees. Enjoy the modern master bath and closet. Third bedroom currently used as study. Immaculate garage with additional car space in front. Close to ESD! Large Storage shed on property.