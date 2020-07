Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Classic looking Brownstone in ideal location. End unit with gated entry and privacy. Property features hardwood floors on the upper two split levels with cozy wood burning fireplace in open concept living room. Adorable and functional office nook off of living area is perfect for working from home. Dining area opens to a large patio balcony, great for entertaining and relaxing.