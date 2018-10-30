4222 Newton Ave, #103

Amenities
Spacious One bedroom in the heart of Oaklawn, High Land Park & Uptown - Available Now..! Hurry on this one!! Spacious one bedroom one bath unit ready for immediate move-in. This unit is located in two-story red brick 6 plex one block from Highland Park, next to Equinox Fitness Club, half block from Park Cities Presby Church. Come to check out this first-floor unit that comes with Hardwood Floors, Washer and Dryer, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Covered and gated parking in the rear. Enjoy Uptown life in Dallas. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab
(RLNE4679164)