4222 Newton Ave, #103
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

4222 Newton Ave, #103

4222 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Spacious One bedroom in the heart of Oaklawn, High Land Park & Uptown - Available Now..! Hurry on this one!! Spacious one bedroom one bath unit ready for immediate move-in. This unit is located in two-story red brick 6 plex one block from Highland Park, next to Equinox Fitness Club, half block from Park Cities Presby Church. Come to check out this first-floor unit that comes with Hardwood Floors, Washer and Dryer, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Covered and gated parking in the rear. Enjoy Uptown life in Dallas. Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposits and a $25-month pet fee. To Apply, go to our website, then the View properties and Apply Tab

(RLNE4679164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have any available units?
4222 Newton Ave, #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have?
Some of 4222 Newton Ave, #103's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 Newton Ave, #103 currently offering any rent specials?
4222 Newton Ave, #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 Newton Ave, #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 is pet friendly.
Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 offer parking?
Yes, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 offers parking.
Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have a pool?
No, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 does not have a pool.
Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have accessible units?
No, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 Newton Ave, #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 Newton Ave, #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

