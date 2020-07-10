All apartments in Dallas
4219 Mckinney Avenue

4219 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4219 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
End unit modern townhouse walking distance to Knox-Henderson,Katy Trail and West Village. Contemporary three story property with ample light throughout.First floor bedroom which could also be great for an office. Spacious living room with fireplace great for entertaining. Open kitchen with large island with grey quartz countertops and stainless steel. Separate formal dining area off the kitchen space.Master suite features a spa like walk in shower, walk in closets and electric shades. Bamboo, concrete and carpet flooring through the home. Bonus roof top deck. Refrigerator and washer dryer to remain. Attached two car garage. Prime Uptown area location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4219 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4219 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4219 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4219 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4219 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4219 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4219 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4219 Mckinney Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4219 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4219 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4219 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4219 Mckinney Avenue has units with dishwashers.

