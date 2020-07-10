4219 Mckinney Avenue

Amenities

End unit modern townhouse walking distance to Knox-Henderson,Katy Trail and West Village. Contemporary three story property with ample light throughout.First floor bedroom which could also be great for an office. Spacious living room with fireplace great for entertaining. Open kitchen with large island with grey quartz countertops and stainless steel. Separate formal dining area off the kitchen space.Master suite features a spa like walk in shower, walk in closets and electric shades. Bamboo, concrete and carpet flooring through the home. Bonus roof top deck. Refrigerator and washer dryer to remain. Attached two car garage. Prime Uptown area location