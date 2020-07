Amenities

Great location ! Very nice three bedroom three bath Condo . Granite countertops , all appliances including full size washer dryer and wine cooler. Nice coverd outside patio for entertaining. Two car Attached garage. Large master bedroom with stand shower and jetted tub. The other two bedrooms are spacious and have their own bathrooms .