Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4189 Valley Ridge Road

4189 Valley Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4189 Valley Ridge Road, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated Picture Perfect 3,2,2, 2000 sq ft. home on the most sought out block in Midway Hollow. Oversized lot and primed for a second story addition! Fantastic split layout featuring an oversized master quarters with Updated master bedrm, new floors, custom closet, updated master bath and brand new private sitting deck. Updated kitchen, brand new fireplace, 2 additional bedrooms with updated guest bath 2 year old AC pier and beam foundation. Smart home technology, 2 brand new entertaining decks with TV’s, 2 car garage and wrap around backyard with brand new 8 ft privacy fence. Walking distance to fun restaurants and the brand new Central Market! Owner also looking to lease for 3k per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have any available units?
4189 Valley Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have?
Some of 4189 Valley Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4189 Valley Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4189 Valley Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 Valley Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4189 Valley Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4189 Valley Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 Valley Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4189 Valley Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4189 Valley Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 Valley Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4189 Valley Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

