4143 Newton Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

FOR LEASE - WONDERFUL CONDO with community Swimming Pool. Turtle Creek - Oak Lawn Area - Located in the heart of Oak Lawn in fashionable Uptown Dallas on a beautiful tree-lined street. This home offers stylish urban living with many boutique shops and restaurants near. Please view photos to see the quality lifestyle that this home has to offer. Quaint community with pool & patio area. Home has a private fenced patio. Lease Rent Includes: Trash, Water, Gas, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. PRIOR TENANT JUST MOVED OUT AND MAKE-READY IN PROCESS.