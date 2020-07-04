All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4143 Newton Avenue

4143 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4143 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
FOR LEASE - WONDERFUL CONDO with community Swimming Pool. Turtle Creek - Oak Lawn Area - Located in the heart of Oak Lawn in fashionable Uptown Dallas on a beautiful tree-lined street. This home offers stylish urban living with many boutique shops and restaurants near. Please view photos to see the quality lifestyle that this home has to offer. Quaint community with pool & patio area. Home has a private fenced patio. Lease Rent Includes: Trash, Water, Gas, Refrigerator, and Washer & Dryer. PRIOR TENANT JUST MOVED OUT AND MAKE-READY IN PROCESS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Newton Avenue have any available units?
4143 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Newton Avenue have?
Some of 4143 Newton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4143 Newton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4143 Newton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4143 Newton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4143 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Newton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Newton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Newton Avenue has a pool.
Does 4143 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4143 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 Newton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

