4140 Newton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful Modern home thats been recently renovated. Walk into a spectacular glass atrium with lots of natural lighting. A spacious second bedroom is located on the first floor as well. As you may your way onto the 2nd level, a grand living room awaits with a contemporary kitchen with island. There is also a spacious balcony on the 2nd level . For ultimate privacy, the master retreat has its own floor with dual headed shower, tub, dual vanities and a large walk in closet with built ins, will leave you no reason to venture out. This home has it all. On the top level you have a private rooftop with an upgraded wood deck. Sit back and enjoy the skyline. A must see! Book your viewing today.