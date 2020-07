Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled, new ceiling fans, and new hardwood floors throughout except for bathrooms and kitchens. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms each with their own full baths. Master suite has office area, walk-in closet, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and soaking tub. Separate laundry next to kitchen. Garage has newly painted epoxy floors. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in rental.