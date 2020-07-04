All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4119 Beechwood Lane
4119 Beechwood Lane

4119 Beechwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Beechwood Lane, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated one story house with 3 large Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master bath has a tub and separate shower, walk-in closets, Office or Study area in Master Bedroom. Fireplace in the living room, Kitchen has breakfast room area,
Recently refinished hardwood floors in all bedrooms and living areas, tile floors in the kitchen-breakfast room, tile in bathrooms. Large back yard, Wood Fence,
AGENTS AND TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN
ALL MEASUREMENTS ARE APPROXIMATE.
AGENT IS A PARTIAL OWNER OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Beechwood Lane have any available units?
4119 Beechwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4119 Beechwood Lane have?
Some of 4119 Beechwood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4119 Beechwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Beechwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Beechwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Beechwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4119 Beechwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4119 Beechwood Lane offers parking.
Does 4119 Beechwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Beechwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Beechwood Lane have a pool?
No, 4119 Beechwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Beechwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 4119 Beechwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Beechwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4119 Beechwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

