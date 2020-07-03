4115 Lafayette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LARGE DOGS WELCOMED - no breed restrictions! Spacious and elegantly designed 3 bed 3.1 bath townhome with rooftop deck overlooking Dallas skyline near Uptown! Interior boasts tall ceilings and crown molding throughout, wood floors, bedroom balcony, and gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite vaunts large bath with dual vanities, glass shower enclosure, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to Dart and close proximity to shopping and entertainment at Lower Greenville and East Village. Washer and dryer included. Deposit is $1500. Requires min 700 credit score, income 3x rent, with clean background and rental history. Pet interview required.