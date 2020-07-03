All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4115 Lafayette Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4115 Lafayette Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:41 PM

4115 Lafayette Street

4115 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4115 Lafayette Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LARGE DOGS WELCOMED - no breed restrictions! Spacious and elegantly designed 3 bed 3.1 bath townhome with rooftop deck overlooking Dallas skyline near Uptown! Interior boasts tall ceilings and crown molding throughout, wood floors, bedroom balcony, and gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, island, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite vaunts large bath with dual vanities, glass shower enclosure, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Walking distance to Dart and close proximity to shopping and entertainment at Lower Greenville and East Village. Washer and dryer included. Deposit is $1500. Requires min 700 credit score, income 3x rent, with clean background and rental history. Pet interview required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4115 Lafayette Street have any available units?
4115 Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4115 Lafayette Street have?
Some of 4115 Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4115 Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
4115 Lafayette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4115 Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4115 Lafayette Street is pet friendly.
Does 4115 Lafayette Street offer parking?
Yes, 4115 Lafayette Street offers parking.
Does 4115 Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4115 Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4115 Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 4115 Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 4115 Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 4115 Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4115 Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4115 Lafayette Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Move Cross Country
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University