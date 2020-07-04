All apartments in Dallas
4111 Newton Avenue

4111 Newton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Newton Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219
North Oaklawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 off first months rent with 12 month lease agreement, this incentive is only available until Nov 15, 2019.
Beautiful, contemporary 3 story TH with rooftop deck views of city skyline & 2 car attached garage. Hardwood & tile floors, SS appliances. Includes, fridge, washer & dryer. HOA fees paid by landlord & includes water, garbage & gas. Tenant pays electric. Huge MSTR BR with an oversized master bath, dual sinks, jetted tub, dual shower, and lrg closet. 1st floor BR has lrg private bath with walk-in shower. Many more features!! Available now for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Newton Avenue have any available units?
4111 Newton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Newton Avenue have?
Some of 4111 Newton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Newton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Newton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Newton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Newton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4111 Newton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Newton Avenue offers parking.
Does 4111 Newton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Newton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Newton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4111 Newton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Newton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4111 Newton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Newton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Newton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

