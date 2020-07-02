All apartments in Dallas
Location

4104 Cedarview Road, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming victorian-style home conveniently located near the Dallas N. and Geo. Bush Tollways. Front porch, wood look tile throughout. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows viewing the deck and yard. Fireplace updated with a mantle and stone surround. Huge master suite with bay window sitting room. Master bath with granite counters, modern rectangular tile floor and bath, updated fixtures. 2nd bath with granite and updated tile. All new kitchen with leather finish granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar with pendant lights, and more. Entertaining deck and large fenced yard. Attached 2 car garage. Plano schools and many private schools nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4104 Cedarview Road have any available units?
4104 Cedarview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4104 Cedarview Road have?
Some of 4104 Cedarview Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4104 Cedarview Road currently offering any rent specials?
4104 Cedarview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4104 Cedarview Road pet-friendly?
No, 4104 Cedarview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4104 Cedarview Road offer parking?
Yes, 4104 Cedarview Road offers parking.
Does 4104 Cedarview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4104 Cedarview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4104 Cedarview Road have a pool?
No, 4104 Cedarview Road does not have a pool.
Does 4104 Cedarview Road have accessible units?
No, 4104 Cedarview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4104 Cedarview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4104 Cedarview Road has units with dishwashers.

