4104 Cedarview Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Charming victorian-style home conveniently located near the Dallas N. and Geo. Bush Tollways. Front porch, wood look tile throughout. Large living room with a vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows viewing the deck and yard. Fireplace updated with a mantle and stone surround. Huge master suite with bay window sitting room. Master bath with granite counters, modern rectangular tile floor and bath, updated fixtures. 2nd bath with granite and updated tile. All new kitchen with leather finish granite, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar with pendant lights, and more. Entertaining deck and large fenced yard. Attached 2 car garage. Plano schools and many private schools nearby.