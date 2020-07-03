4033 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Available Now, Perfect Location just a block from West Village Shops and Restaurants and across the street from Beautiful Cole Park. This cozy one bedroom studio that comes with a Murphy bed and is located on the first floor. Kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, washer, dryer and gas stove.This unit can be leased fully furnished for $850 or unfurnished for $875. Hurry don't miss out. Covered Parking. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit