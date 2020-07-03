All apartments in Dallas
Location

4033 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now, Perfect Location just a block from West Village Shops and Restaurants and across the street from Beautiful Cole Park. This cozy one bedroom studio that comes with a Murphy bed and is located on the first floor. Kitchen has fridge, dishwasher, washer, dryer and gas stove.This unit can be leased fully furnished for $850 or unfurnished for $875. Hurry don't miss out. Covered Parking. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4033 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4033 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4033 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4033 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4033 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 4033 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4033 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4033 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4033 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

