3 bed 2.1 2 story duplex in Majestic Heights. Room for full size washer & dryer (not incl.) All bedrooms private on second floor. open kitchen area and living space. Single car garage. Pets on a case by case basis. Smoking outside only please. Tenant to verify schools and room dimensions. Come see this home today!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4023 Preferred Place have any available units?
4023 Preferred Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 Preferred Place have?
Some of 4023 Preferred Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 Preferred Place currently offering any rent specials?
4023 Preferred Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 Preferred Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4023 Preferred Place is pet friendly.
Does 4023 Preferred Place offer parking?
Yes, 4023 Preferred Place offers parking.
Does 4023 Preferred Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 Preferred Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 Preferred Place have a pool?
No, 4023 Preferred Place does not have a pool.
Does 4023 Preferred Place have accessible units?
No, 4023 Preferred Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 Preferred Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 Preferred Place has units with dishwashers.
