Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Light and bright happy home featuring wood floors throughout, two living areas, and lots of closet space! Updated kitchen, covered patio, fenced yard separate from main drive area, and a two car attached garage. The master bath features a stand up shower and the second bath has an over-sized tub and shower. Conveniently located near newly-opened Central Market, Inwood Village, Love Field Airport, and more!