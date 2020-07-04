3951 N Hall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful large 3 story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car private garage in the heart of Oak Lawn! This move in ready home features a light and bright main level with open living and dining area featuring gleaming oak hardwood floors, fireplace, large windows on 3 sides of the home, and a stunning entertaining kitchen with granite counters, dark stained cabinetry, center island and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are split in layout with 1 suite on the ground level and 2 bedroom suites including the master on the 3rd level. The home has a 2 car private garage, great storage, washer & dryer included, and a fenced in front yard. Located blocks from local nightlife, restaurants and shops!