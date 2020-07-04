All apartments in Dallas
3951 N Hall Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

3951 N Hall Street

3951 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

3951 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful large 3 story townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 2 car private garage in the heart of Oak Lawn! This move in ready home features a light and bright main level with open living and dining area featuring gleaming oak hardwood floors, fireplace, large windows on 3 sides of the home, and a stunning entertaining kitchen with granite counters, dark stained cabinetry, center island and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are split in layout with 1 suite on the ground level and 2 bedroom suites including the master on the 3rd level. The home has a 2 car private garage, great storage, washer & dryer included, and a fenced in front yard. Located blocks from local nightlife, restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 N Hall Street have any available units?
3951 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3951 N Hall Street have?
Some of 3951 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
3951 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 3951 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3951 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 3951 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 3951 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3951 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 N Hall Street have a pool?
No, 3951 N Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 3951 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 3951 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3951 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

