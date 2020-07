Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Welcome to this beautifully renovated home with easy access to 635 and DNT. This home has been completely remodeled and brought back to life. The renovation includes high grade engineered wood floors, level 5 quartz countertops, all-new fixtures, and much more. The large game room or media room is a perfect place for any use including a second master bedroom or mother-in-law suite. This turn-key house is ready for a great new owner to make this home.