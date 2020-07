Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful condo just blocks from Oak Lawn in the heart of uptown. Walking distance to great restaurants and shopping. This one bedroom, one bath condo has an open floor plan with tall ceilings, large bedroom, walk-in closet, wood burning fireplace, and a spacious bathroom. Updates include wood floors, granite counters in kitchen with breakfast bar, and stainless appliances. Exterior features include gated community, closest assigned parking space, and patio outside unit.