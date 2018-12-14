All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard

3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
pool
lobby
SKYLINE VIEW! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops and stunning honeycomb tile back splash. Stainless steel appliances all included. Kitchen overlooks massive living room with dark wood plank flooring and tall ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows lead to your patio overlooking mature green trees and a partial view of the downtown skyline. Massive master with walk in closet. Tenant will have exclusive access to all building amenities including pool, lobby concierge, library, community rooms. Walking distance to Turtle Creek Village (Tom Thumb, Malibu Poke, Drip Coffee and more!) Electric, water and gas are included in the monthly rent! Schedule a tour today, apply online tonight and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Cirque
2500 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
Gallery at Turtle Creek
3427 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Stella
2112 Boll St
Dallas, TX 75204
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
GREYSTONE
4935 Junius Street
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University