3883 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Amenities

SKYLINE VIEW! Updated kitchen features granite counter tops and stunning honeycomb tile back splash. Stainless steel appliances all included. Kitchen overlooks massive living room with dark wood plank flooring and tall ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows lead to your patio overlooking mature green trees and a partial view of the downtown skyline. Massive master with walk in closet. Tenant will have exclusive access to all building amenities including pool, lobby concierge, library, community rooms. Walking distance to Turtle Creek Village (Tom Thumb, Malibu Poke, Drip Coffee and more!) Electric, water and gas are included in the monthly rent! Schedule a tour today, apply online tonight and move in tomorrow!