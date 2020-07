Amenities

Wait until you see this gorgeous stone fireplace surrounded by interior shutters to the sun room. This upgraded kitchen has everything you want and more, including stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, recessed lighting, glass tile back splash and stunning cabinetry. This home also features crown molding, large bedrooms, updated fixtures and amazing natural light. Don't miss out on this awesome deal!! Come view today!