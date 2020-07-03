3845 Convent Street

Amenities
Modern living the heart of Dallas. Contemporarily designed condos featuring 2155 square foot of a spacious living area plus an extra top floor to take you to an amazing large rooftop to enjoy a downtown sunset view. This modern home features bright rooms with lots of windows, hardwood floors, custom kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, under-mount sinks, recessed lighting, bathrooms with full body showers, garden tubs, custom faucets, upscale amenities, and details. First floor includes storage, 2 car garage, and a full laundry and additional freezer room. Urban living at it's best!