Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:36 PM

3845 Convent Street

3845 Convent Street · No Longer Available
Location

3845 Convent Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern living the heart of Dallas. Contemporarily designed condos featuring 2155 square foot of a spacious living area plus an extra top floor to take you to an amazing large rooftop to enjoy a downtown sunset view. This modern home features bright rooms with lots of windows, hardwood floors, custom kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, under-mount sinks, recessed lighting, bathrooms with full body showers, garden tubs, custom faucets, upscale amenities, and details. First floor includes storage, 2 car garage, and a full laundry and additional freezer room. Urban living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3845 Convent Street have any available units?
3845 Convent Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3845 Convent Street have?
Some of 3845 Convent Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3845 Convent Street currently offering any rent specials?
3845 Convent Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3845 Convent Street pet-friendly?
No, 3845 Convent Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3845 Convent Street offer parking?
Yes, 3845 Convent Street offers parking.
Does 3845 Convent Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3845 Convent Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3845 Convent Street have a pool?
No, 3845 Convent Street does not have a pool.
Does 3845 Convent Street have accessible units?
No, 3845 Convent Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3845 Convent Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3845 Convent Street has units with dishwashers.

