3845 Convent Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Modern living the heart of Dallas. Contemporarily designed condos featuring 2155 square foot of a spacious living area plus an extra top floor to take you to an amazing large rooftop to enjoy a downtown sunset view. This modern home features bright rooms with lots of windows, hardwood floors, custom kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, under-mount sinks, recessed lighting, bathrooms with full body showers, garden tubs, custom faucets, upscale amenities, and details. First floor includes storage, 2 car garage, and a full laundry and additional freezer room. Urban living at it's best!