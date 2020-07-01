3832 Granbury Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED home for lease in Midway Meadows! LAWN CARE & FRIDGE INCLUDED! Bring your clients to see this 1.5 story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an upstairs gameroom. Conveniently located close to George Bush & DNT. Updates include freshly painted walls and cabinets, a gorgeous open kitchen with stunning countertops and stainless steel appliances, extensive wood floors, fresh carpet downstairs, and completely renovated bathrooms. The master bathroom in particular is sure to impress with its elegant standalone soaking tub and tiled shower. This one is a must see and is available now. Get your clients into this beautiful home just in time for Christmas!