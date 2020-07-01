All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:37 AM

3832 Granbury Drive

3832 Granbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3832 Granbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED home for lease in Midway Meadows! LAWN CARE & FRIDGE INCLUDED! Bring your clients to see this 1.5 story home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and an upstairs gameroom. Conveniently located close to George Bush & DNT. Updates include freshly painted walls and cabinets, a gorgeous open kitchen with stunning countertops and stainless steel appliances, extensive wood floors, fresh carpet downstairs, and completely renovated bathrooms. The master bathroom in particular is sure to impress with its elegant standalone soaking tub and tiled shower. This one is a must see and is available now. Get your clients into this beautiful home just in time for Christmas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Granbury Drive have any available units?
3832 Granbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 Granbury Drive have?
Some of 3832 Granbury Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 Granbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Granbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Granbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3832 Granbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3832 Granbury Drive offer parking?
No, 3832 Granbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3832 Granbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Granbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Granbury Drive have a pool?
No, 3832 Granbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3832 Granbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 3832 Granbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Granbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3832 Granbury Drive has units with dishwashers.

