Dallas, TX
38 Vanguard Way
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:41 AM

38 Vanguard Way

38 Vanguard Way · No Longer Available
Location

38 Vanguard Way, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Dallas most unique modern one story was design by Joshua Nimmo located in Urban Reserve. This home has everything, from soaring ceilings, museum finish walls, sliding doors open all through the home, custom moving wall (flex space), custom large master closet, outdoor shower, heated pool with water feature, pool lights changes colors easy from your phone, privacy, oasis of trees, landscaped and fence for the ultimate privacy! The pictures tell all about this amazing custom built home of Metal, Concrete, IPE Wood and lots of glass!! Crafted for the most modern of lifestyles! Extra plus over-sized garage has climate controlled closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38 Vanguard Way have any available units?
38 Vanguard Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 38 Vanguard Way have?
Some of 38 Vanguard Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38 Vanguard Way currently offering any rent specials?
38 Vanguard Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Vanguard Way pet-friendly?
No, 38 Vanguard Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 38 Vanguard Way offer parking?
Yes, 38 Vanguard Way offers parking.
Does 38 Vanguard Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Vanguard Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Vanguard Way have a pool?
Yes, 38 Vanguard Way has a pool.
Does 38 Vanguard Way have accessible units?
No, 38 Vanguard Way does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Vanguard Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38 Vanguard Way has units with dishwashers.

