38 Vanguard Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Dallas most unique modern one story was design by Joshua Nimmo located in Urban Reserve. This home has everything, from soaring ceilings, museum finish walls, sliding doors open all through the home, custom moving wall (flex space), custom large master closet, outdoor shower, heated pool with water feature, pool lights changes colors easy from your phone, privacy, oasis of trees, landscaped and fence for the ultimate privacy! The pictures tell all about this amazing custom built home of Metal, Concrete, IPE Wood and lots of glass!! Crafted for the most modern of lifestyles! Extra plus over-sized garage has climate controlled closets!