Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully landscaped, nicely updated home. Pier and beam 3 bedroom, 2 bath, then detached overside 2 car garage. Kitchen nicely updated with granite and SS appliances. Location is fantastic. This is a must see rental, we are pet friendly but looking for non smokers only. We do all the paperwork. Application will be on transaction desk.