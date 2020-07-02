All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3708 Fairfax Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3708 Fairfax Avenue
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

3708 Fairfax Avenue

3708 Fairfax Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3708 Fairfax Ave, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous half-duplex with open floor plan, hardwood floors and dramatic 11 ft ceilings. Master suite downstairs features vaulted ceiling with beautiful master bathroom & terrific closet. Chef's kitchen with Jenn-Air appliances opens to dining area and classic wet bar with wine chiller & glass cabinets. Upstairs loft great for an office or game room, and two upstairs bedrooms each have their own private bath. Covered patio with room (and gas) for a grill and enough yard for a dog run. Prewired throughout for sound & CAT 5 Internet. Fantastic location with easy access to all Dallas has to offer. This is a must-see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have any available units?
3708 Fairfax Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have?
Some of 3708 Fairfax Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3708 Fairfax Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3708 Fairfax Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3708 Fairfax Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3708 Fairfax Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3708 Fairfax Avenue offers parking.
Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3708 Fairfax Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have a pool?
No, 3708 Fairfax Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3708 Fairfax Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3708 Fairfax Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3708 Fairfax Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Bishop Arts
1836 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75208
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
The Sophia
3136 Hudnall St
Dallas, TX 75235
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University