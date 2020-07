Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Very sought after unit in this nice condominium complex. Easy access from your patio to the parking lot, your car. Unit on the 1st floor with LARGE PATIO, gated community. Remote parking access. Stack washer&dryer, dw, stove and refrigerator, mw all stainless steel. Granite countertops in kitchen and bath room, under mount sinks. Faux hard wood vinyl floors in living room, bedroom and walk in closet. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen, bath room and entry.