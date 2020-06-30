All apartments in Dallas
Location

3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Uptown Condo located at the Prestigious Turtle Creek address just steps away from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Recently remodeled with fresh paint and flooring and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This spectacular condo offers panoramic views of Dallas. The amenities include 24-7 security, pool-spa, fitness room, club room and recently updated common areas. The area provides great jogging,walking and biking trails as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have any available units?
3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have?
Some of 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

