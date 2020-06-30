3621 Turtle Creek Boulevard

Amenities

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Uptown Condo located at the Prestigious Turtle Creek address just steps away from fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Recently remodeled with fresh paint and flooring and an updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This spectacular condo offers panoramic views of Dallas. The amenities include 24-7 security, pool-spa, fitness room, club room and recently updated common areas. The area provides great jogging,walking and biking trails as well.