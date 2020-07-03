3600 McKinney Ave

Amenities

Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



Lofty 10-foot ceilings



Washer/dryer included in every home



Energy-saving LED lighting throughout



Inspirational art niches



Energy-efficient double-pane windows



2" faux wood window blinds



Exceptional downtown & uptown views



Contemporary cabinetry



Snow White Quartz Countertops



Self-cleaning ovens



Built-in microwaves



Elegant undermount single-basin kitchen and bathroom sinks



Grand garden tubs with full tile surrounds



Cozy gas-burning fireplaces



Stunning hardwood floors in common areas



Spacious bedroom closets, linen closets & kitchen pantry



Modern ceiling fans with lights in bedroom and living room



Designer tile backsplash in kitchens



Private balconies



Spacious open-concept floor plans



Extra storage available



High-end, contemporary fixtures in kitchens & bathrooms



Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers



Multi-cycle dishwashers



Deluxe dual vanities



USB charging ports



Community Amenities



Prestigious West Village location with retail shopping



Underground parking garage



24-hour fitness center with free weights



24-hour emergency maintenance



Event stylist and resident events



Pet-friendly community



Easy access to Katy Trail



Controlled-access buildings



Convenient coffee bar



Alluring upper-floor swimming pool



Street-level access to shops and restaurants of West Village



Outdoor grilling station



Reserved parking available



Direct access to M-line trolley and Uptown DART Station



Easy access to Central Expressway



