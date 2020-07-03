All apartments in Dallas
3600 McKinney Ave
3600 McKinney Ave

3600 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3600 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Lofty 10-foot ceilings

Washer/dryer included in every home

Energy-saving LED lighting throughout

Inspirational art niches

Energy-efficient double-pane windows

2" faux wood window blinds

Exceptional downtown & uptown views

Contemporary cabinetry

Snow White Quartz Countertops

Self-cleaning ovens

Built-in microwaves

Elegant undermount single-basin kitchen and bathroom sinks

Grand garden tubs with full tile surrounds

Cozy gas-burning fireplaces

Stunning hardwood floors in common areas

Spacious bedroom closets, linen closets & kitchen pantry

Modern ceiling fans with lights in bedroom and living room

Designer tile backsplash in kitchens

Private balconies

Spacious open-concept floor plans

Extra storage available

High-end, contemporary fixtures in kitchens & bathrooms

Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers

Multi-cycle dishwashers

Deluxe dual vanities

USB charging ports

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Prestigious West Village location with retail shopping

Underground parking garage

24-hour fitness center with free weights

24-hour emergency maintenance

Event stylist and resident events

Pet-friendly community

Easy access to Katy Trail

Controlled-access buildings

Convenient coffee bar

Alluring upper-floor swimming pool

Street-level access to shops and restaurants of West Village

Outdoor grilling station

Reserved parking available

Direct access to M-line trolley and Uptown DART Station

Easy access to Central Expressway

_________________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3600 McKinney Ave have any available units?
3600 McKinney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3600 McKinney Ave have?
Some of 3600 McKinney Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3600 McKinney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3600 McKinney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 McKinney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3600 McKinney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3600 McKinney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3600 McKinney Ave offers parking.
Does 3600 McKinney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 McKinney Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 McKinney Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3600 McKinney Ave has a pool.
Does 3600 McKinney Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 3600 McKinney Ave has accessible units.
Does 3600 McKinney Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 McKinney Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
