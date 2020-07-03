3600 McKinney Ave

Amenities
Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
Lofty 10-foot ceilings
Washer/dryer included in every home
Energy-saving LED lighting throughout
Inspirational art niches
Energy-efficient double-pane windows
2" faux wood window blinds
Exceptional downtown & uptown views
Contemporary cabinetry
Snow White Quartz Countertops
Self-cleaning ovens
Built-in microwaves
Elegant undermount single-basin kitchen and bathroom sinks
Grand garden tubs with full tile surrounds
Cozy gas-burning fireplaces
Stunning hardwood floors in common areas
Spacious bedroom closets, linen closets & kitchen pantry
Modern ceiling fans with lights in bedroom and living room
Designer tile backsplash in kitchens
Private balconies
Spacious open-concept floor plans
Extra storage available
High-end, contemporary fixtures in kitchens & bathrooms
Frost-free refrigerators with icemakers
Multi-cycle dishwashers
Deluxe dual vanities
USB charging ports
Community Amenities
Prestigious West Village location with retail shopping
Underground parking garage
24-hour fitness center with free weights
24-hour emergency maintenance
Event stylist and resident events
Pet-friendly community
Easy access to Katy Trail
Controlled-access buildings
Convenient coffee bar
Alluring upper-floor swimming pool
Street-level access to shops and restaurants of West Village
Outdoor grilling station
Reserved parking available
Direct access to M-line trolley and Uptown DART Station
Easy access to Central Expressway
