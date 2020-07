Amenities

Fully remodeled 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home featuring stainless steel appliances, beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, white tiled bathroom and fenced in backyard. This home is ready for move in and ready to be enjoyed by the lucky new residents. Located off of Marsh lane with easy access to the Tollway and I-35, you are in a prime location! Tenant and Tenant's Agent to verify dimensions, square footage, schools and all information contained herein.